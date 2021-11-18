Middle school team triumphs at Hocktoberfest field hockey tourney

Gorham Middle School’s eighth graders last month captured the Hocktoberfest Field Hockey Tournament at Thomas College in Waterville with a 3-2 win in the final over Gardiner.

“The game was a nail-biter back and forth, and since we didn’t have a goalie during any of our games and the games were all played on turf fields, it was fast and intense,” coach Lisa Shiers said in an email to the American Journal.

Shiers said the exhausted team had only one sub all day and they showed “tremendous grit and determination.”

The team’s final record was three wins, one tie and a loss in the five-game tournament to make the playoffs. They then beat Mount Blue 3-2 before taking on Gardiner.

Shiers said the girls only allowed eight goals to be scored against them on an open net all day and they scored a total of 26 goals during the seven games they played.

“It was truly an amazing day to watch all the girls come together as a team and all work together to win the championship,” Shiers said.

Coach Sarah Dolley brought a sixth/seventh-grade Gorham Middle School team to compete. Shiers said they did very well and even made it to the first round of playoffs, which was a great accomplishment since none of the girls had ever competed at Hoctoberfest before.

Thanksgiving to go

Free turkey dinners are available again this year, courtesy of Mister Bagel, donors and volunteers. There will not be dining in at the restaurant this year, but meals can be delivered for those who can’t pick them up.

Roxanne Moody is organizing the annual traditional meal with all the fixings. To order a meal, call her at 839-4516.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Nov. 15, 1961, that Mr. and Mrs. Harold Farrington Jr. of Cape Elizabeth bought Earl Kimball’s dairy farm on Fort Hill Road.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Nov. 9 that the U.S. public debt was $28,908,769,65,782.06.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: