Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 24, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Haddock supper buffet Saturday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be on hand for those who do not want to eat inside. Face masks are suggested for those who are not vaccinated and hand sanitizer will be available.

