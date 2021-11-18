TORONTO — Morgan Rielly scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night for their 10th victory in 11 games.

Jack Campbell made 27 saves for Toronto.

Dryden Hunt scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots.

The Rangers came in with four straight victories, and had earned points in eight of their last nine, but were unable to generate much of an attack until the third period.

The Leafs have won five straight and are 10-1-0 since a four-game slide.

FLAMES 5, SABRES 0: Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his fifth shutout, Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist, and Calgary won at Buffalo, New York.

Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high.

Calgary also got two goals from Johnny Gaudreau, a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Christopher Tanev.

The Flames improved to 2-1-2 on their seven-game trip, with points in four straight. The Sabres have lost 7 of 9.

This was Buffalo’s first shutout loss of the season. Dustin Tokarski stopped 18 of 23 shots before getting replaced for the third period by Aaron Dell, who made 10 saves.

PENGUINS 6, CANADIENS 0: Teddy Blueger scored two goals and visiting Pittsburgh snapped a three-game skid.

Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger and Brock Gill scored in the second, and Blueger added a late third-period goal.

Cayden Primeau allowed five goals on 31 shots in two periods for the Canadiens. Samuel Montembeault replaced Primeau at the start of the third, allowed one goal and made 11 saves.

Crosby scored his first goal of the season 3:36 into the game following a tic-tac-toe play with Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel. The Penguins’ captain was playing his first game at Montreal since March 2, 2019.