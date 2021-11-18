GOLF

Rory McIlroy opened birdie-eagle and shot a 7-under 65 Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a two-stroke lead after the first round at DP World Tour Championship, the season-ending event on the European Tour.

McIlroy wasn’t one of the six players who arrived at Jumeirah Golf Estates still with a chance of finishing the season as No. 1 on the European Tour. Collin Morikawa, the leader of the Race to Dubai, is looking good for that title after opening with a 68.

Morikawa is looking to become the first player from the United States to win the Race to Dubai. Billy Horschel (74), Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey are the only players with a chance to overtake Morikawa in the season standings.

LPGA: Nelly Korda shot a 6-under 66 that left her two shots out of the lead at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year.

The $1.5 million prize for winning the season-ending event is in range, too.

Former U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 finished with three straight birdies for an 8-under 64 and had a one-shot lead over four players, including past winner Sei Young Kim.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The WNBA is changing its playoff format to a more traditional bracket.

The league announced that the postseason will consist of three rounds – best-of-three for the first round and best-of-five for subsequent ones – beginning in 2022. The top eight teams overall will make the playoffs.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Third-ranked Alexander Zverev joined No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the last four at the season-ending event by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 in Milan, Italy.

Having finished second in his group behind Medvedev, Zverev’s semifinal opponent will be Djokovic, who won the other group.

Medvedev’s semifinal opponent will be determined Friday when Andrey Rublev meets Casper Ruud on the final day of round-robin play.

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUES: Most minor league players will get their own beds provided in team housing under a new Major League Baseball policy.

Stepping up improvements for minor leaguers after widespread criticism, MLB’s housing policy will require teams to provide furnished accommodations, with a single bed per player and no more than two players per bedroom. The housing must be “located at a reasonable, commutable distance from the ballpark,” the commissioner’s office said Thursday. Teams will be responsible for basic utility bills.

MLB estimated the policy will apply to 90% of minor leaguers, including those assigned to extended spring training and the Arizona Complex League. It will not apply to players with minor league contracts earning $100,000 or more or to players with major league contracts who are on optional or outright assignment to the minor leagues.

SOCCER

MLS: Coach Bob Bradley and Los Angeles FC said they mutually agreed to part ways.

Bradley is the only coach in the franchise’s four-year history. The former U.S. men’s national team coach led LAFC to the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 amid three consecutive playoff appearances, but LAFC missed the postseason this year while finishing ninth in the Western Conference.

