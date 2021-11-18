Angus M. Crosby 1966 – 2021 GEORGETOWN – On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, the community of Georgetown lost a much loved, colorful character. Capt. Angus McGregor Crosby was born on Sept. 9, 1966 in Brunswick. Raised in Georgetown, he attended Georgetown Central School and graduated in Morse High’s class of 1984. Angus started clamming in high school and bought his own lobster boat shortly after and began a career as a commercial lobsterman. He lobstered up until his untimely death and enjoyed every second of being on the water. As a stubborn and hard working Scotsman, he enjoyed the freedom of working on the water and being his own boss throughout the years. Angus lived life to the fullest and on his own terms, working like a captain and playing like a pirate. You could often find him riding around West Georgetown in the Gator with a friend or two, or in the skiff bombing around the Back and Kennebec Rivers searching for stripers. After high school, Angus met and married Lisa Lindvall Crosby of Bath in 1992, and they settled and made their life on Marrtown Road. They raised three daughters, Lauren, Sadia and Mollie Crosby. He was a devoted and loving dad to his three girls, teaching them many valuable skills and life lessons. He took great pride in his family which often branched out to “extended” family and friends as well. Angus loved doing things for the kids of Georgetown, whether it be organizing the town’s first ice fishing derby, or pulling the annual Halloween hay wagon around the square, or having his annual Youth Day Deer Camp extravaganza. He was a big kid at heart. His motto “Be young, have fun” was heard too many times to count over the years. Angus had a lifelong love for the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many priceless hours in the woods, and on the water teaching his girls and their friends to enjoy these activities. He was a keen observer of the natural world, he always seemed to spot the deer, foxes, or owls other folks would drive right by, and he loved to look at cloud formations and tell you what shapes he saw in them. Angus was the best neighbor anyone could ask for. It was not uncommon to see him pulling people back onto the road after a snowstorm, cutting up fallen trees to clear someone’s driveway after a Nor’easter, or simply showing up on your doorstep with a plate of food he made saying, “Try this, it’s the best you’ll ever have.” Angus was a good friend. He had a way of drawing people together, and his storytelling ability was legendary. There was nothing better than being over at camp, around the fire listening to him tell tales in his thick Maine accent. His taste of music was vast and wherever he was, you could guarantee there would be a radio blasting out his favorite tunes. He was also a good listener, and shoulder to cry on when things weren’t going well. He truly was a jack of all trades, building and fixing many things, including his own home, shop, camp, and boats. He was in the process of helping his daughter, Sadia, build her home, and was a big believer in using your own hands to accomplish something. In his short 55 years, his was a life well lived. He was predeceased in death by his parents, S. Parker and Lindsay Crosby; and his brother, Alan. He is survived by his wife, Lisa; and three daughters, Lauren, Sadia and Mollie, all of Georgetown Island. He leaves behind many treasured lifelong friends, too many to name, but you know who you are. Be young, have fun. There will be a Celebration of Life at The Georgetown Community Center on Sunday, Nov 21 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Georgetown Community Center in honor of Capt. Angus.

