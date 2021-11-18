Dorothy A. Simonson 1930 – 2021 TOPSHAM – (Formerly from Central Valley, N.Y.) Dorothy Simonson entered into eternal rest Nov. 11, 2021, at home, after a short illness at the age of 90. Dorothy was born Dec. 12, 1930 in New Haven, Conn. to Arthur and Charlotte Leland. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack; son, Jeff; and grandson, Jon. Dorothy “Dot” loved spending time cooking, gardening, and spending time with her seven children; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Dot graduated from A.B. Davis High School in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. and was a proud graduate of the Katherine Gibbs School in Manhattan, N.Y. Dot and Jack raised their seven children in Central Valley, N.Y. where Dot was active in the school and church community. Dorothy was a former member of The Women of Woodbury, and the St. Patrick’s Choir in Highland Mills, N.Y. They retired in 1985 to New Bern, N.C. on a golf course. Dot moved to Brunswick following Jack’s passing and was active in many charitable endeavors in the area. She was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick, volunteer at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, and Daughters of Isabella. Dot loved to travel and loved all the places she visited collecting shot glasses along the way from places such as Ireland, England, Scandinavia, Canada, various U.S. National Parks and Alaska. She was a long-time resident of the Highlands in Topsham where residents and staff became another family. Survivors include Kathleen (Dwayne) Robinson, Bob (Denise) Simonson, Claire Ruddy, Pat (Dave) Mazza, Rob (Michelle) Ruddy, and Jean Simonson. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church in Brunswick on Monday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, N.Y, at the convenience of the family. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Dot’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Church 132 McKeen St. Brunswick, ME 04011; or Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program 12 Tenney Way Brunswick ME 04011 http://www.mchpp.org .

