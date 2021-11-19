WHERE: Wildcat Stadium, Durham, New Hampshire

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday

WEB/TV: FloSports/NBC Sports Boston

ALL-TIME SERIES: New Hampshire leads, 56-44-8

LAST MEETING: Nov. 23, 2019, won by New Hampshire, 28-10

LAST WEEK: Maine defeated Massachusetts, 35-10; New Hampshire lost to Rhode Island, 28-3

KEY STAT: 9, consecutive losses by Maine in Durham

OUTLOOK: The Wildcats have lost seven in a row and are struggling in all areas. New Hampshire ranks last in the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring (16.2 points per game), total offense (272.7 yards per game, time of possession (27:08), points allowed (29.3 per game), total defense (414.7 yards per game) and passing yards allowed (268.6 yards per game). QB Joe Fagnano returned last week after missing seven games because of an ankle injury and led Maine over FBS opponent Massachusetts. He was solid, completing 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. But Maine’s running game was a big factor, gaining 157 yards. The Black Bears, led by Freddie Brock (644 yards) and Elijah Barnwell (424 yards), have averaged 178.3 rushing yards over the last three games. Devin Young is Maine’s leading receiver, with 51 catches for 55 yards and three touchdowns, but Fagnano has plenty of targets. Montigo Moss has emerged recently as a deep threat and is averaging 17.4 yards on his seven catches. Maine’s offensive line has been solid, allowing just five sacks over its last eight games. But the Black Bears must be wary of New Hampshire freshman DE Josiah Silver, who had four sacks and 11 tackles last week. He has 10.5 sacks on the season, while Maine has allowed just 11. The Wildcats will likely rotate QBs. Tommy Herrion is the likely starter, unless Bret Edwards is recovered from injuries. The Black Bears will look to shut down New Hampshire’s running game, which is led by Carlos Washington Jr. with 446 yards. LBs Ray Miller (92 tackles) and Adrian Otero (57 tackles) key the Black Bears’ defense.

OF NOTE: The Black Bears will get back WR Andre Miller, who has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury. He will provide another deep threat for Fagnano. … New Hampshire has won 16 of the last 18 games between these schools to take a big lead in the all-time series. Maine’s only wins in that span came in 2010 and 2018. The last time Maine won in Durham was 2001, a 57-24 decision. … Maine has lost the ball via a fumble or interception just nine times this year, to rank seventh nationally among FCS schools. … Junior defensive end Sean McCormack-Kuhman of Wells has played in five games for the Wildcats this year, with six tackles. … This series dates back to 1903. The winner of the game receives the coveted Brice-Cowell musket, a flintlock rifle made by Ebenezer Nutting of Falmouth between 1722 and 1745. The two teams did not play in the CAA’s 2021 spring season, as New Hampshire canceled the game because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: