CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers Coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton will start Sunday at quarterback against the Washington Football Team.

Rhule said P.J. Walker, who started in Carolina’s 34-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals last week, could still see action as well since there are portions of the game plan that Newton is still learning.

“He has really done a nice job of learning the game plan for this week,” Rhule said of Newton, the league’s MVP in 2015. “There is obviously a lot to learn and there are some parts that obviously he probably has a better grasp of than others. But he’s worked hard and he’s really a smart player, a smart quarterback.”

Newton scored touchdowns – one rushing and one passing – the first two times he touched the ball against the Cardinals. He played 12% of the team’s offensive plays after signing with the team just three days before the game.

As for Walker’ role, Rhule said: “There are certain parts of the offense that Cam doesn’t have a lot of exposure to yet, so we will have both guys up and ready to play and probably use both of them.”

BROWNS: Nick Chubb returned to the Browns in shorts, sleeveless and raring to run.

Cleveland’s star back was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He is cleared to play Sunday when the Browns host the winless Detroit Lions, beginning a crucial three-game stretch.

Chubb tested positive for the virus on Nov. 9 and had to miss last weekend’s 45-7 loss to the New England. Now that he’s healthy, Chubb said he’s prepared to carry the ball as often as the Browns need.

“I’m ready for whatever,” he said.

Coach Kevin Stefanski also said quarterback Baker Mayfield will start after he sat out one day this week to rest shoulder, foot and knee injuries. On Wednesday, Mayfield said he has never been so “beat up” in his career.

GIANTS: Defensive back Logan Ryan has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and his status for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is uncertain.

Coach Joe Judge said that Ryan had a positive rapid COVID-19 test on Thursday. He added the team was waiting for the result of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, a molecular test that looks for genetic material that indicates COVID-19.

The Giants (3-6) had a number of false positive test results in the week leading up to their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 7.

Judge does not believe Ryan’s result is a false positive, but would not say more about it.

Ryan has a team-high 72 tackles. If he were not able to play against the Bucs (6-3) and former Patriots teammate Tom Brady, Julian Love would get more playing time.

COWBOYS: Connor McGovern is replacing Connor Williams at left guard for the Dallas Cowboys, who hope left tackle Tyron Smith is ready to return from an ankle injury that has sidelined the perennial Pro Bowler for two games.

Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on his radio show that McGovern was getting the nod Sunday at Kansas City over Williams, who leads the NFL with 13 total penalties and 10 accepted penalties.