Maine officials are urging small businesses and nonprofits to apply for $5 million in state pandemic relief grants before the Nov. 26 deadline.

Grants ranging from $250 to $50,000 are available for small employers in Maine that have struggled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state plans to disburse a total of $5 million from its Jobs and Recovery Grant Program via regional groups including the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, or SMPDC.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the business environment,” SMPDC Executive Director Paul Schumacher said in a news release issued Friday. “We continue to see challenges to many industries and are hoping this program will provide relief for costs incurred as a result of COVID-19, including interest on deferred loans, workforce safety training, indoor air quality improvements, increased costs due to supply chain disruptions, and more.”

Eligible applicants must have experienced a 20 percent or greater loss of revenue compared with 2019 during the period between March 2020 and the end of June 2021 due to the pandemic. The program is not first come, first served – grants will be awarded based on need and the volume of applications.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. For more information, visit the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development’s grant application website or smpdc.org/economic_recovery.

