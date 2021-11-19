Three suspects in a Machias shooting death were arrested Friday – one in Massachusetts and two in Fort Worth, Texas – Maine State Police said.

Juan Ortiz, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire, was wanted on a murder charge; Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was being sought on a felony murder charge; and Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was charged with felony murder, Maine State Police said.

Police said they passed on information to the Fort Worth Police Department that led to the arrests of Ortiz and Ramos in Texas. Genao was arrested at his home in New Bedford by Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals and was being extradited to Maine, the Associated Press reported.

All three were being sought in connection with the shooting death of Brandin Guerrero, 17, of Massapequa, New York, whose body was discovered on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4th.

State police said the shooting was drug-related and they are continuing to investigate the case.

