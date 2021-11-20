Thornton Academy continued to do what it did well the first time it played Oxford Hills – play opportunistic defense. This time the Trojans added more punch to its offense.

The result? A Class A state championship victory at sunny Fitzpatrick Stadium, with a convincing 42-27 win on Saturday.

It was the fifth state championship for Thornton Academy under Coach Kevin Kezal, the first since 2018, and the 10th overall for the Saco school. Oxford Hills (8-2) was playing in its second Class A championship game, looking for its first title.

Thornton (11-0) jumped ahead quickly when Mason Paulin was in the right spot at the right time, to intercept an attempted throwaway by Eli Soehren. Paulin, an inside linebacker, raced 50 yards for the first score just four minutes into the game. That play sparked Thornton to leads of 21-0 early in the second quarter and 28-7 at the half.

In a regular-season 31-23 win at South Paris, Thornton’s defense forced six turnovers and scored two touchdowns.

One thing Thornton did not do well in that game was run the ball to the outside. That changed quickly with jet sweep touchdown runs of 59 untouched yards by Anthony Jones on Thornton’s second play from scrimmage and then a 36-yard sweep by Isaiah Jones to cap a 77-yard, nine-play drive.

Oxford Hills did get a much needed touchdown on a fourth-down pass by Soehren to Wyatt Knightly with 4:17 left in the half.

But after an exchange of punts, Thornton was able to travel 52 yards in 1:33 with quarterback Jack Emerson barreling in from the 2 with 23 seconds left.

In the second half, Oxford Hill’s 47-yard halfback pass from Knightly to Teigan Pelletier cut the lead to 28-14. But again, the Vikings were hurt on the outside as Anthony Jones ripped off a 63-yard touchdown run for a 35-14 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Oxford Hills scored on a 1-yard run by Isaiah Oufiero with 11:55 to play after two nice catches by Pelletier.

But on Oxford Hills’ next possession, the Vikings opted to go for it on fourth-and-10 at their own 25 with 7:30 to play. Thornton held on downs and Hayden Whitney eventually scored the clinching touchdown with 6:15 to play.

Oxford Hills did score once more, on a 14-yard pass from Soehren (20-of-35, 230 yards) to Pelletier.

