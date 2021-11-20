GORHAM — Terion Moss scored 48 points to lift the University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team to a 91-73 win over the University of Southern Maine on Saturday.

Jack Kane added 17 points and 13 rebounds for UMF (2-2).

Cody Hawes had 20 points and eight rebounds for Southern Maine (3-3). Simon Chadbourne added 15 points.

BABSON 82, BATES 71: Spencer Cline scored 31 points and Colin Bradanese had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Babson (4-2) beat Bates (1-2) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Stephen Baxter scored 26 points for Bates.

HUSSON 84, ST. JOSEPH’S 69: Justin Thompson had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to power the Eagles (3-2) past the Monks (1-5) in Bangor.

DJ Bussey and Justice Kendall added 16 points each.

Ashtyn Abbott had 13 points and five rebounds for St. Joseph’s. Nicholas Curtis added 12 points.

ENDICOTT 72, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 67: Jalen Echevarria had 19 points to power the Gulls (3-1, 1-0 CCC) past the Nor’easters (1-5, 0-1) in Beverly, Mass.

Billy Arsenault added 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Endicott, while Adam Lux added 12 points.

Drake Gavin led UNE with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Alex Kravchuk had 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Ray Evans tallied 14 points.

COLBY 82, JOHNSON & WALES 72: Noah Tyson had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Mules (3-1) beat the Wildcats (1-4) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Jack Lawson and Alex McGovern both added 16 points for Colby.

Bryan Davis had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Johnson & Wales.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 69, COLBY-SAWYER 44: Natalia Gonyea and Keagan Dunbar scored 14 points apiece as the Mules (4-0) cruised to a win over the Chargers (0-4) in Waterville.

Carter McGloon added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Alexis Semidey-Martinez had 10 points.

Gabby Lucertini had 12 points for Colby-Sawyer.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 66, ENDICOTT 60: Abby Cavallaro knocked down 15-of-17 free throws and finished with 24 points to lead the Nor’easters (2-3, 1-0 CCC) to a victory over the Gulls (0-3, 0-1) in Beverly, Mass.

Jordyn Franzen chipped in with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for UNE.

Sarah Dempsey had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Endicott with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tara Laugeni had 10 and nine.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous