DURHAM, N.H. — Finally.

The University of Maine won a football game at New Hampshire for the first time in 20 years Saturday, shrugging off a lackluster start to pull away from the Wildcats 33-20 before a crowd of 8,573 at Wildcat Stadium. The Black Bears trailed by 13 twice in the first half before their defense rose up, intercepting four passes in the second half.

The win snapped a nine-game losing skid for Maine in Durham, New Hamphire, that dated back to 2001. It also enabled the Black Bears to finish the season with a winning record at 6-5 overall, 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association. In losing its eighth consecutive game, New Hampshire finished 3-8, 2-6 in the CAA.

And, of course, the Black Bears earned the right to carry the Brice-Cowell Musket, presented annually to the winner of this game, back to Orono.

Joe Fagnano threw two touchdown passes and Jonny Messina kicked four field goals for Maine, which scored the final 26 points of the game.

The Black Bears came to life in the third quarter after an ugly and very uneven first half, which ended in a 20-20 tie.

And the defense set the tone. Two interceptions by freshman cornerback Kahzir Brown set up 10 points, a 30-yard touchdown pass from Fagnano to a somehow wide-open Andre Miller and then a 34-yard field goal by Messina that gave Maine a 30-20 lead over New Hampshire, which at one time led 20-7.

A third interception, by Rich Carr in the fourth quarter, set up a 33-yard field goal by Messina with 6:05 remaining and the Black Bears led 33-20.

While Maine rallied to tie the game at 20 at the half on a 37-yard field goal by Messina with no time left, the Black Bears were mostly outplayed by the underdog Wildcats.

New Hampshire put up 299 yards of total offense in the first half, 222 on the ground, and quarterback Tommy Herrion, who hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass all year, threw three touchdown passes.

New Hampshire took a 13-0 lead on Herrion touchdown passes to Nick Lorden and Carlos Washington, who set up his score with a 76-yard run. It could have been more, but Maine’s Adrian Otero blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt by Sean Lehane, who also missed a PAT kick.

The tempo of the game changed with 12:25 left in the second quarter when New Hampshire’s Oleh Manzyk was injured. After a lengthy delay as he was taken off the field on a stretcher, Maine faced a third-and-19 and Joe Fagnano hit Andre Miller for 20. Then Freddie Brock broke a 29-yard touchdown run to bring Maine within 13-7.

New Hampshire immediately responded, going 75 yards in five plays with Herrion passing 10 yards to Brian Espanet for the score and the Wildcats led 20-97.

Maine scored on its final three drives of the second quarter – a 34-yard field goal by Messina, a 16-yard pass from Fagnano to Shawn Bowman and a 37-yard field goal by Messina – to tie it at the half.

