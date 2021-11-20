TENNIS

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev is one win away from another big trophy.

The second-ranked Russian beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to advance to the championship match at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

Medvedev, who won the season-ending event for the top eight players last year, will face either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or No. 3 Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy scrambled for a par after hitting his drive onto a ledge on the 17th hole and shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sam Horsfield (69) bogeyed the 18th to drop out of a share of the lead with McIlroy, who was 14 under overall in the season-closing event on the European Tour.

Collin Morikawa, still on course to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player, was three shots back in a four-way share of fifth place after his round of 69.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante marked his latest return to Leicester, his former club, with a brilliant individual goal to help the Premier League leaders to a 3-0 win.

Christian Pulisic added his second goal of the season after his entrance as a second-half substitute.

• Liverpool handed visiting Arsenal a harsh reality check by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win.

Sadio Mane scored the opener in the first half, and Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino ran up the score in the second half

• Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford that saw the visitors finish with 10 men.

FRANCE: Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the French league and Kylian Mbappe grabbed the fastest goal of his career as Paris Saint-Germain beat visiting Nantes, 3-1.

Messi sealed PSG’s win in the 87th minute from Mbappe’s pass at the end of a counterattack. Messi, who joined from Barcelona this summer, had already scored three Champions League goals for his new team but had failed to find the net in five previous Ligue 1 appearances.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the second minute, deflecting a 25-meter half-volley by Leandro Paredes.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen qualified 1-2 for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, setting up a showdown between the championship contenders at the start of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career, beating Verstappen by 0.455 seconds.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Petra Vlhova posted the fastest time in both runs as she beat Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season, at Levi, Finland.

Vlhova accelerated near the end of her final run to win by .31 seconds as the pair continued their dominance in the annual event in Finnish Lapland. Both Vlhova and Shiffrin have four victories in the traditional season opener.