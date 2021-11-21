“The Land of Cockaigne by Jeffrey Lewis”: “I can’t remember the last time a novel left me this helpless with emotion. The title refers to a mythical medieval Eden, but in this novel that Eden is a tract of land in Maine that a from-away couple try to turn into their own version of paradise. Their intricate relationship with the born-heres creates a riveting, insightful and timely story of best intentions gone awry. The prose is so exquisite, the story so fresh and humane, that I can honestly say I felt changed after I finished. Book club discussions will catch fire over this one!” — MONICA WOOD, Portland

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. As the pandemic lingers, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.