FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

2. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

3. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

4. “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen (FSG)

5. “The Judges’s List,” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster/ St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Silverview,” by John le Carre (Viking)

8. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

9. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (Norton)

10. “Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

Paperback

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

2. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

3. “Fresh Water For Flowers,” by Valeri Perrin (Europa Editions)

4. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

5. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay)

7. “Anxious People,” by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press)

8. “The Searcher,” by Tana French (Penguin)

9. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

10. “People We Meet on Vacation,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Book of Hope,” by Jane Goodall (Celadon Books)

2. “Taste,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

3. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play,” by Nick Offerman (Dutton)

4. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “The Storyteller,” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street Books)

7. “Midnight in Washington,” by Adam Schiff (Random House)

8. “Going There,” by Katie Couric (Little Brown)

9. “Gastro Obscura,” by Cecily Wong, Dylan Thuras (Workman)

10. “Peril,” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa (Simon & Schuster)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

2. “Ottolenghi Test Kitchen,” by Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi (Clarkson Potter)

3. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022,” by Old Farmer’s Almanac (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

4. “The Body,” by Bill Bryson (Anchor Books)

5. “Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation,” by Paul Hawken (Penguin)

6. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

7. “Woolgathering,” by Patti Smith (New Directions)

8. “Devotions,” by Mary Oliver (Penguin Books)

9. “Sapiens,” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

10. “The Four Agreements,” by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

