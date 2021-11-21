I realize that Maine’s deer population must be culled annually to keep it under control, and I’m glad some families will now have meat for the winter, but this doesn’t mean I have to like deer hunting season.

My next-door neighbor just hung his prize from a tree that I can see from my yard. And now the Sunday paper prints a clear photo of a beautiful animal eliminated by a single bullet (“2021 hunting season has been safe and fruitful,” Nov. 14, Page B3).

Please consider those of us who mourn all the deaths of nature’s creatures and keep these horrible images out of our sight. Thank you.

Lynn Young
Gray

