The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and local police arrested a New York man from in Brunswick Friday for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs into the Midcoast, according to police.

Darryl Williams, 31, of Albany, New York, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Station Avenue after agents executed a search warrant and allegedly found 81 grams of fentanyl, 75 grams of crack cocaine, $600 cash and a small amount of marijuana.

According to a release from the Brunswick Police Department, the arrest was the result of a multi-state investigation into whether Williams was bringing drugs from New York to Maine.

Agents obtained a search warrant for Williams when he arrived at the Brunswick train and bus station, the release said. Brunswick’s Special Response Team assisted the Maine DEA in the arrest due to Williams’ criminal history and concerns that he might have a firearm, according to the release.

Police say Williams was charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and aggravated trafficking of crack cocaine, both Class A charges. Class A crimes are punishable by up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.

Williams was taken to Cumberland County Jail, the release said. As of Friday, bail had yet to be set.

