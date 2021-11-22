The herring fishing industry in the Northeast qualifies for federal assistance because its 2019 season has been declared a disaster.
The federal government has the ability to declare a “fishery disaster” when adverse circumstances in a fishery cause economic hardship.
A recent scientific assessment of the herring population found that the species population has fallen, and tighter fishing quotas have made herring fishing more difficult.
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the disaster declaration on Monday. The fishery will be eligible for disaster assistance, and some fishery-related businesses might also qualify for federal loans, the commerce department said.
The commerce department said the allocation of money will be determined soon.
Herring are economically important because they are widely used as lobster bait. They’re also used as food. The species is also critical to the health of the ocean because of its role in the food chain.
Herring fishermen caught more than 200 million pounds of herring as recently as 2014, but the 2019 catch was less than 25 million. The fishery is based mostly in Maine and Massachusetts.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Government declares East Coast herring fishery a disaster
-
The Forecaster
Brewery, tasting room coming to former Stones Cafe site
-
Northern Forecaster
Local schools look to vaccines to ease COVID impact
-
Sports
College roundup: Top-ranked South Carolina rolls past No. 2 UConn, 73-57
-
Business
GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.