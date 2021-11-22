Model Airplane’s Funksgiving

9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland House of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20, $35 for two-night pass, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

One of last year’s most-missed events was the two-night love fest from funk band Model Airplane. Fronted by golden-piped singer Lyle Divinsky and featuring an all-star lineup of Maine musicians, including guitarist Max Cantlin, Model Airplane is headed to funkytown and you can hop on board for one night or two. Be ready to burn off all those Thanksgiving calories because it’s party central at PHOME!

TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 general admission, $30 reserved seating, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Win your Saturday night by a landslide as you break the chain of boredom and go your own way to Aura to see Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk. They’ll shatter any illusions you have about them not being anything less than sensational musicians as they pour through the hits and embody Stevie, Christine, John, Mick and Lindsey. You say you want your freedom to enjoy a night out? Just buy a ticket to the show, it’ll soon be here.

Bess Jacques

7 p.m. Saturday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $18. cadenzafreeport.com

Local pianist and singer Bess Jacques will be serving up a silver platter of original tunes and standards that leapfrog all over the genre map from jazz to indie pop and faux-tango-pop. Jacques will be accompanied by guitarist Evan Haines, Duane Edwards on bass and drummer Sheldon Perkins. Think modern yet nostalgic and you’ll have an idea of what to expect. If you can’t make it Freeport, the show will be livestreamed on Cadenza’s Facebook page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: