WATERVILLE — Shots and shakes were given out Tuesday at the McDonald’s restaurant on upper Main Street, as a free pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations brought out kids and adults.
Oakland Pharmacy helped administer the shots, and the restaurant’s Playplace area was cleared for the clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, coordinated by the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention with the restaurant’s owner, Mike Ortins, included the offer of a free milkshake to those who participated.
The opportunity for vaccination doses and booster shots drew a steady crowd, with the restaurant’s parking lot filled in the afternoon.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid parade victims
-
Nation & World
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash
-
Nation & World
Missouri man exonerated in three killings, free after four decades
-
Cops & Courts
Buckfield man charged in daughter’s death allowed Thanksgiving visit with children
-
Cops & Courts
Peru man gets two life sentences in Paris murders
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.