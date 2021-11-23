WATERVILLE — Shots and shakes were given out Tuesday at the McDonald’s restaurant on upper Main Street, as a free pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations brought out kids and adults.

Shot and a shake: Waterville McDonald's, Maine CDC partner on COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering free milkshakes

Oakland Pharmacy helped administer the shots, and the restaurant’s Playplace area was cleared for the clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, coordinated by the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention with the restaurant’s owner, Mike Ortins, included the offer of a free milkshake to those who participated.

The opportunity for vaccination doses and booster shots drew a steady crowd, with the restaurant’s parking lot filled in the afternoon.

