WATERVILLE — Shots and shakes were given out Tuesday at the McDonald’s restaurant on upper Main Street, as a free pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations brought out kids and adults.

Oakland Pharmacy helped administer the shots, and the restaurant’s Playplace area was cleared for the clinic from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic, coordinated by the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention with the restaurant’s owner, Mike Ortins, included the offer of a free milkshake to those who participated.

The opportunity for vaccination doses and booster shots drew a steady crowd, with the restaurant’s parking lot filled in the afternoon.

