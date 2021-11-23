ALFRED – Men and women from York County Sheriff’s Office, family members and others paused Friday to remember former Chief Deputy Mathew Baker, who died in 2012. Baker, a former Kennebunk police chief served as the second in command at the sheriff’s office from Jan. 1, 2007, until his death from cancer.

“More than his official contributions to modernize the agency, he contributed to the environment with his friendship and genuine sense of caring for others,” said York County Sheriff William K. King. “He approached things methodically and always with a sense of humor when difficult decisions had to be made.”

King said the agency resumed its annual ceremony honoring Baker after a pause due to COVID-19.

Retired longtime sheriff’s office employee Donna Ring, now a county commissioner, said Baker was one of the most professional people she had known during her many years at the sheriff’s office.

“He was a quiet individual who always watched and listened before he spoke,” she said.

A wreath was laid at a memorial to Baker on the grounds of York County Sheriff’s Office.

