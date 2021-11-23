KENNEBUNK – Mishaps happen, in summer and winter – all year around – and someone needs a pair of crutches right away. Others may need someone to change the lightbulbs in their ceiling fixtures, or install grab bars in a shower, or move a piece of furniture.

Enter the Medical Equipment Loan Closet and No Place like Home, an all-volunteer organization that does not cost a dime for its clients to use.

Their mission is to help older people live and thrive in their homes as long as they wish. Now, the Medical Equipment Loan Closet has a new home and No Place Like Home is also welcoming volunteers in the Kennebunks and Arundel who would like to lend a hand with it and with small maintenance projects.

The medical closet was on hiatus for a time – it had been operated by the town and closed temporarily until No Place Like Home revived the program in the fall of 2020. The closet operated out of a storage unit in West Kennebunk until recently, when Doug Spurling provided a storage room, gratis, in his new office building, Infinity Center.

Hancock Lumber donated materials for shelving and a host of others contributed, too, and so now when someone needs a walker or a wheelchair, it can be retrieved in comfort, out of the weather.

Volunteers celebrated the new digs with an open house at the Infinity Center so folks could view the closet and learn more about the equipment loan program and No Place Like Home.

Among the volunteers is Vicki Hill, who got involved when she moved to the area six years ago.

“I wanted to volunteer some place and I’d heard about this organization,” said Hill. She said performing tasks like putting together furniture from an online retailer or installing or removing a window air conditioner can be a help to someone who is older. And she enjoys it.

“I’ve met nice people and it has bene really rewarding,” said Hill.

Others, like Marti Hess-Pomber, Susan Aubuchon and Donna Curtis Binette remember the beginnings of the Medical Equipment Loan Closet with the town’s Committee on Aging. They would set up a table at various events, like West Kennebunk Family Fun Day, asking people for donations – and it came together.

No Place Like Home was founded by Molly Hoadley in 2014.

The procedure for borrowing items from the equipment the loan closet works as it always has. Residents can call 558-2270 or email [email protected]; a volunteer will get in touch and discuss what is needed. The pick-up takes place at Infinity Place, 1 Alewive Park Road, West Kennebunk. Those wishing to volunteer with No Place Like Home or donate items to the equipment closet may use the same contact information.

