KENNEBUNKPORT – The Kennebunkport Historical Society, in partnership with Kennebunk musicians Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter, presents “A Very Mid-Week Music Christmas” on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. It is the fifth in the monthly concert series held at the Town House School at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport.

From left: Mark Gunter and Dana Pearson will be joined by John Kumnick for “A Very Mid-Week Music Christmas” on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Town House School in Kennebunkport. Courtesy image

For this special Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude concert (with the earlier starting time of 5 p.m.), Gunter and Pearson will be joined by John Kumnick on the upright bass. The trio will perform a range of holiday songs, from “O Holy Night” and “What Child is This” to Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” and Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus is Back in Town.” Some singing along will be required, so remember to do some vocal exercises beforehand.

Tickets are $18 in advance and at the door for the general public, and $15 for Kennebunkport Historical Society members. The BYOB event is for people 21 and older, and masks will be required.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kporths.com/buy-tickets, email [email protected], or call 207-967-2751.

filed under:
Post Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles