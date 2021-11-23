KENNEBUNKPORT – The Kennebunkport Historical Society, in partnership with Kennebunk musicians Dana Pearson and Mark Gunter, presents “A Very Mid-Week Music Christmas” on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. It is the fifth in the monthly concert series held at the Town House School at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport.

For this special Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude concert (with the earlier starting time of 5 p.m.), Gunter and Pearson will be joined by John Kumnick on the upright bass. The trio will perform a range of holiday songs, from “O Holy Night” and “What Child is This” to Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run” and Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus is Back in Town.” Some singing along will be required, so remember to do some vocal exercises beforehand.

Tickets are $18 in advance and at the door for the general public, and $15 for Kennebunkport Historical Society members. The BYOB event is for people 21 and older, and masks will be required.

For more information and tickets, visit www.kporths.com/buy-tickets, email [email protected], or call 207-967-2751.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: