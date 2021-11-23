Andrew J Smith, Jr. 89, of Arundel, passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2021, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

Andrew was born Jan. 23, 1932, to Andrew J. and Marguerite (Brown) Smith, Sr. in Kennebunkport, where he grew up and attended school. Andrew spent four years in the U.S Army where he was stationed guarding the Panama Canal.

Andrew married the love of his life, Yvonne Pinette, on June 28, 1952, and went on to raise three sons. Andrew worked most of his career for the shipyard where he oversaw the production of nuclear submarines.

Andrew enjoyed spending time out in his boat, fishing, gardening, square dancing and working in his garage. He was always willing to help the family fix any issues with their vehicles. He was active and independent up until his final days.

Andrew was predeceased by his wife Yvonne, and his sons, Andrew Smith and Gary Smith.

Andrew is survived by his son, David Smith, of Arundel, his grandsons, Nicholas Smith, Christopher Smith, Jason Smith and Thomas Smith. He is also survived by his six great-grandchildren.

At the request of his family, services will be private.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

