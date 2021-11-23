Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. City Council City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 11/29 6:30 p.m. Town Council/Finance Committee Capital Improvement Program Meeting

Wed. 12/1 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 12/1 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee

Thur. 12/2 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 11/29 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee

Tues. 11/30 3 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Task Force

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room

Thur. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

