Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. City Council City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/29 6:30 p.m. Town Council/Finance Committee Capital Improvement Program Meeting
Wed. 12/1 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 12/1 7 p.m. Marine Resource Committee
Thur. 12/2 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 11/29 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Tues. 11/30 3 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Task Force
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room
Thur. 12/2 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
