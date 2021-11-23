Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Wed.  12/1  6 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/29  6:30 p.m.  Town Council/Finance Committee Capital Improvement Program Meeting

Wed.  12/1  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  12/1  7 p.m.  Marine Resource Committee

Thur.  12/2  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  12/2  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  11/29  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Tues.  11/30  3 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Task Force

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Wed.  12/1  6 p.m.  Charter Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  12/2  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

