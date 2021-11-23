Solange L. Bouthot 1936 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Solange L. Bouthot, 85, left this world on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2021 to rejoin her husband Tom whom she missed dearly since his passing in 2011. She was born in St. Sebastian, Quebec Canada on August 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Gedeon and Yvonne (Cote) Trepanier. She lived with them until the young age of 14 when she came to the US to nanny her two nieces. Solange enjoyed dancing with friends in Lewiston. This is where she met and fell in love. By 1960 Solange married L. Thomas Bouthot and moved to Brunswick where she remained the rest of her life. If raising two children weren’t enough, she helped out at her husband’s store doing various tasks such as butchering deer, cleaning, making sandwiches, and packing peanuts, just to name a few. For many years Solange was taking care of her mother-in-law and all of the relatives that came with it. Tom and Solange had many gatherings at their house and Solange never disappointed with her cooking. She enjoyed visiting relatives and friends around Canada, the state, and across the back fence. She tended her gardens every year, was an avid reader, and most of all loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her son Daniel and his wife Margaret of Brunswick, a daughter Renee and her husband Michael Lewis of Durham; three grandchildren Gabrielle, Jonas Bouthot, and Joseph Lewis; sister Rolande Pelletier of Brunswick and brother Michel Trepanier and his wife Polly of Winslow. Solange was predeceased by her husband Tom, and siblings Therese, Louis, Marcel, Noella, Clemence, Maurice, Roch, Jacqueline, Raymond, and Jean. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A Memorial Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

Guest Book