SCARBOROUGH – Judith Fitzpatrick-Weston, 69, passed away Nov. 22, 2021 after battling cancer for five years. Judy was born August 24, 1952 in Benton, Maine to Glenn and Barbara (Wright) Fitzpatrick.

She grew up on the Fitzpatrick Dairy in Benton and attended Lawrence High School. In 1972, Judy earned a degree in Dental Hygiene at Westbrook College and worked as a hygienist for over 40 years in Fairfield, Orono, Sanford and several other dental practices around the State of Maine. Later in life she received a degree in Accounting from the University of Southern Maine.

﻿At Jim and Cathy Mingo’s New Year’s Eve party in 1990, Judy met her future husband, Peter Weston. In 1993 they built a ski house together in Carrabassett Valley and got married on the porch of “Judy’s Place” July 5, 1996.

﻿Judy loved being outside, whether hiking, climbing mountains, biking, snowshoeing, camping, canoeing, gardening, cross country skiing or downhill skiing. Snowshoeing their trails behind Judy’s Place was a special time for Peter and Judy, especially when it was snowing. In addition, they enjoyed traveling, especially in Canada where they enjoyed many camping trips over the years. Judy also enjoyed knitting, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends.

﻿Downhill skiing was Judy’s passion. She started skiing while growing up and has been a Sugarloafer since 1965. Judy and Peter have skied at over 70 different ski areas, but always looked forward to returning to Sugarloaf and all their locker room ski buddies. Since being diagnosed with cancer five years ago, Judy skied over 300 days, including an amazing trip to Italy just before the COVID pandemic shut down the country.

﻿Judy and Peter have been active in the Carrabassett Valley Outdoor Association for over 20 years. Judy was also an honorary member of the Wilderness Mountain Hunting Club. Judy will be dearly missed by her book club friends.

﻿Judy was predeceased by her parents, and her cousins Harry and Jim Fitzpatrick. Judy is survived by her husband, her sister Marilyn Cosgrove and her husband David of Waterville; niece Laura Cosgrove of Waterville, niece Beth Cosgrove and her husband Seth Dromgoole of Park City, Utah; grandnieces Maggie Brock and Sally Dromgoole, grandnephews Jay Brock and Sam Dromgoole; her cousin Merle and Judi Fitzpatrick and several of her Wright cousins. In addition, she is survived by her brother-in-law John Weston and his wife Teri, brother-in-law Stephen Weston his companion Terrilyn Simpson, sister-in-law Anne Worthley and her husband Clint; nephew Joel Weston and his wife Suki, and the latest addition to the Weston family, grandnephew Bowie Weston.

﻿Judy will be missed by her many special friends, especially Bee Harvey, Jan Doherty, Rick Chenard, Lisa and Al Sleight, and Brenda MacArthur. The chairlift rides just won’t be the same without Judy.

﻿The family is thankful for the compassionate care provided to Judy by the Maine Medical Partners Gynecologic Oncology Group and the Hospice of Southern Maine.

﻿A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held at a date to be determined.

Arrangement entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough ME.

Judy suggested contributions be made in her memory to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer (foundationforwomenscancer.org) to help find a cure, or to a nonprofit of your choice

