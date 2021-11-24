New MOFGA Marketplace

Giving back

Associates from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine inspected, sorted and boxed over 12,200 pounds of produce and food items at two volunteer events at the Good Shepherd Food Bank this fall as part of the company’s annual season of service. Participating Anthem associates included Allison Kinslow, Jeremy Lestage, Brenda Williams, Kelly Anderson, Robyn Boynton and Jessica Young.

Anthem associates also volunteered at the South Portland Food Cupboard in October, packaging and distributing monthly grocery boxes for 31 families in South Portland.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union has announced this year’s Better Neighbor Fund grant recipients, as determined through a month-long vote in October. Camp Sunshine in Casco, Friendship House of South Portland and The Family Restored in Portland were all winners of $5,000 grants. Winners of $2,000 grants were 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth, Greater Portland Family Promise, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine, Scarborough Land Trust and Saco-based Special Surfers.

Recognition

The University of Maine System has received the Above and Beyond Award for its support of a university employee serving in the National Guard. Master Sgt. Elizabeth Simonds, an associate project manager at the University of Maine, nominated the University System for its flexibility and recognition of her service.

ReVision Energy is the of the 2021 Business Friend of Education Award from the Maine School Management Association. The award is presented to companies that have made significant contributions to public education in Maine. Since 2003, ReVision Energy has delivered classroom presentations on clean energy to more than 75 Maine public schools.

Portland-based Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow received a tier 1 ranking in U.S. News – Best Lawyers 2022 Edition Best Law Firms Best Lawyers in America, a widely recognized and respected peer-review publication within the legal community.

Evergreen Credit Union received the Small Business Administration’s District Director Award in recognition of its efforts to increase access to SBA programs like the Paycheck Protection Program. During the 2021 fiscal year, Evergreen was the No. 1 credit union in Maine for the production of PPP loans.

“Over the course of the pandemic, we’ve seen our local lenders step up in a huge way with new programs, while still working hard to keep up with our standard loan products,” said Diane Sturgeon, district director for the SBA Maine District Office.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Spinnaker Trust continues to grow its team, welcoming back two former employees that recently returned to the firm: Kelly O’Connell, the director of account administration, and Tax Services Administrator Molly Foley.

Greg Cox, portfolio administrator at R.M. Davis wealth management firm, has been appointed to a new University of Southern Maine board focusing on diversity in athletics. Cox, a 2009 graduate of USM, will join leaders and experts from a variety of fields on the new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Board.

Save the date

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick will hold its Empower Potential Awards Celebration Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Brunswick Hotel, 4 Noble St. in Brunswick. The event honors those who support BBBS programs and is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers of the year. Tickets are on sale at bbbsbathbrunswick.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: