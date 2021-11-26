WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin scored two of his three goals over 56 seconds in the second period and the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday.

Ovechkin has 18 goals, the most through 21 games by a player in at least his 17th season. He’s 19 goals from passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list following his 28th hat trick.

Washington has won eight of 10 and ended Florida’s four-game winning streak. Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 shots for the Capitals.

Sergei Bobrovsky allowed Tom Wilson’s eighth goal, which tied it at 1 at 1:34 of the second, and Ovechkin’s first goal. Bobrovsky left after Ovechkin’s goal at 2:50 but returned after Ovechkin scored against Spencer Knight at 3:46.

Ovechkin’s third goal came at 4:02 in the third period.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had three assists for Washington.

BLACKHAWKS 3, BLUES 2: Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and Chicago overcame an early two-goal deficit against visiting St. Louis.

DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.

Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak against St. Louis and improved to 6-2-0 under interim coach Derek King.

DUCKS 4, SENATORS 0: Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves for his fourth career shutout and Anaheim won at home, ending a three-game losing streak.

Anton Forsberg made 29 saves for the Senators, who have dropped four in a row and have only one victory in their past 11 games.

HURRICANES 6, FLYERS 3: Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and Carolina won at Philadelphia.

Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes.

Ivan Provorov, Joel Farabee and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Philadelphia, which has lost five in a row.

WILD 7, JETS 1: Kirill Kaprizov scored and tied a career high with three assists to help Minnesota rout visiting Winnipeg.

Mats Zuccarello scored twice before leaving with an apparent injury, and Alex Goligoski, Ryan Hartman, Jon Merrill and Matt Dumba also scored. Minnesota is 6-2-0 on home ice, scoring at least four goals in each win.

PREDATORS 4, DEVILS 2: Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier each scored and had an assist to lead Nashville to a win at home.

Philip Tomasino and Mikael Granlund also scored and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators.

