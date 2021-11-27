Susan Bisbing’s letter to the editor concerning her nightmarish experience with CoverMe.gov (Nov. 24) had a frustratingly familiar ring to me.

Since Nov. 2, the second day of open enrollment, I have been trying to help my daughter proceed past the initial identity verification page on CoverMe’s website. Despite repeated phone calls to multiple layers of CoverMe.gov representatives, as well as assurances that her identity had, in fact, been verified, the website continued to lock her out.

We were eventually told that CoverMe was experiencing “technical issues” and “working” on it. In the meantime, we learned from our daughter’s insurance carrier that she would be automatically enrolled in a plan that is totally inadequate for her needs. CoverMe’s representatives have been courteous but lacking in knowledge or transparency.

Healthcare.gov has worked seamlessly over the years. Unfortunately, our experience with CoverMe.gov has been a most frustrating and time-consuming one. I implore the good people at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to take immediate action to address problems with this website, as I fear many Maine people will be foiled in signing up for coverage in the weeks ahead.

Jay Espy

Freeport

