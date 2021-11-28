Brunswick-area residents kicked off the holiday season on Saturday with the annual tree lighting ceremony held on the town mall.

Activities and offerings included a horse drawn wagon ride, the opportunity to meet Santa Claus, cookies and hot chocolate, live caroling performances and the ceremonial tree lighting once the sun went down.

The event was hosted by the Brunswick Downtown Association, and according to the organization’s executive director, Debora King, likely drew record attendance of 1,500 to 2,000 people.

King said that the tree lighting ceremony has been going on in Brunswick for at least 15 years.

