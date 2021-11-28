There is not a state in the U.S. that hasn’t felt the effects of inflation, Maine included.

With these rising prices, especially those revolving around natural gas, it is perplexing that there are those who are still in support of adding more fees to the energy sector. Natural gas is under attack with the proposed methane fee that is part of the reconciliation bill to be voted on.

Though the original proposal – $1,500 per metric ton of methane emissions above specific intensity thresholds – has been reduced, the coming months will show that there is still work to be done.

Maine is no stranger to cold, long winters. The colder the weather, the more energy citizens will need to use to heat their homes and water, among other everyday things. Given this and the fact that three-fifths of households in Maine use fuel oil to heat their homes, the proposed methane fee will be felt statewide. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King should not accept new taxes and fees that would raise the costs of natural gas for the people of Maine.

As we continue to come out of the pandemic, lawmakers need to do everything they can to help consumer prices stay as low as possible, while still supporting our economy. Maine’s senators need to make keeping energy costs low a priority.

Douglas Polk

Houston

