INDIANAPOLIS — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis.

SUNDAY’S NFL SCORES Patriots 36, Titans 13

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Dolphins 33, Panthers 10

Jets 21, Texans 14

Giants 13, Eagles 7

Bengals 41, Steelers 10

Buccaneers 38, Colts 31

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers (8-3) on an eight-play, 75-yard drive after getting the ball back with 3:29 to go. Fournette rushed 17 times for 100 yards and three scores. He also caught Brady’s only touchdown pass.

The defending Super Bowl champs have won two straight, and Brady improved to 16-4 all time against the Colts.

Indy (6-6) had a chance to force overtime when Isaiah Rodgers returned the kickoff 71 yards to the Bucs 32 with 10 seconds left. But Carson Wentz’s first pass to Jack Doyle fell incomplete, and former Colts cornerback Pierre Desir picked off Wentz near the goal line as time expired.

Indy controlled the first half and took a 24-14 lead.

But the Bucs swung the momentum when Shaquil Barrett sacked Wentz early in the second half, ripped the ball out and recovered it at the Bucs 35. Six plays later, Fournette scored on a 4-yard run.

On the Colts’ next series, Antoine Winfield outfought Michael Pittman Jr. for an interception, and the Bucs wasted no time converting that mistake into another score – Ronald Jones’ 1-yard run for a 28-24 lead with 1:06 left in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay made it 31-24 with a short field goal following Nyheim Hines’ fumble on a punt return. Indy tied it on Jonathan Taylor’s 4-yard run with 3:29 remaining.

BENGALS 41, STEELERS 10: Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns, Joe Burrow scrambled for a score and passed for another, and Cincinnati (7-4) crushed visiting Pittsburgh (5-5-1), sweeping the season series for the first time since 2009.

Mixon, coming off a rugged 123-yard, two-TD performance in a win over Las Vegas last week, pounded away for 117 yards in the first half and helped the Bengals cruise to a third straight win over their AFC North rival after losing 11 straight in the series.

DOLPHINS 33, PANTHERS 10: Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and Miami (5-7) forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating visiting Carolina (5-7).

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins. Duke Riley blocked a punt that led to a score for Miami.

The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score. Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just 5 of 21 passes.

JETS 21, TEXANS 14: Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and ran for a touchdown in his return from a sprained right knee, helping New York (3-8) rally for a win at Houston.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in April who missed the previous four games, was rusty early and threw an interception, but he put the Jets on top with a 4-yard scamper in the third quarter.

GIANTS 13, EAGLES 7: New York’s defense intercepted Jalen Hurts three times and held Philadelphia (5-7) to a season-low in points, beating the error-prone Eagles in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard score and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 39 yards as the Giants (4-7) ended the Eagles’ two-game winning streak.

FALCONS 21, JAGUARS 14: Cordarrelle Patterson scored twice in his return from an ankle injury, and Atlanta (5-6) found the end zone for the first time in three weeks in a victory at Jacksonville (2-9).