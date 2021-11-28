Infielder Marcus Semien has agreed to a seven-year deal with the Texas Rangers for $175 million, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Fansided’s Robert Murray both reported the deal Sunday afternoon. The Rangers have yet to confirm the details.

Semien hit a career-high 45 home runs with 102 RBI in 2021 for the Toronto Blue Jays. He spent the previous six seasons with Oakland. He played second base mostly for the Blue Jays but had been a shortstop in Oakland.

It’s unclear where the Rangers will play Semien, but it’s likely to depend on whether the club is able to sign another middle infielder this winter.

MARLINS: Free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia has agreed to sign with Miami, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Garcia’s deal will pay $53 million over four seasons. The 30-year-old is coming off his best season, hitting 29 home runs with 86 RBI – both career-bests – for Milwaukee in 2021.