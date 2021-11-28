Portland set aglow with celebration of first night of Hanukkah
Cars with menorahs on top parade through the streets of Portland to reach City Hall, where Rabbi Moshe Wilansky of Chabad Maine lit a 12-foot tall menorah on the first night of Hanukkah.
Rabbi Moshe Wilansky of Chabad Maine lights the menorah during a celebration on the first night of Hanukkah at City Hall in Portland on Sunday. Chabad of Maine organized the celebration. Ariana van den Akker/Staff Photographer
