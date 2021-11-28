SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin marked the return of the women’s World Cup to North America by setting yet another record – and the two-time Olympic champion did it Sunday on home snow.

Shiffrin beat Petra Vlhova – her main rival – for her 46th career win in slalom. That matched a 32-year-old record for most World Cup wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in men’s giant slalom.

While the 26-year-old Shiffrin hails from Vail, Colorado, she honed her skills at Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont as a teenager.

Shiffrin trailed Vlhova by .20 seconds after the first run, but an error by Vlhova during the second run enabled Shiffrin to win by .75.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland finished third, .83 behind Shiffrin.

Shiffrin has won all five World Cup slalom races in Killington. She moved 20 points ahead of Vlhova at the top of the overall World Cup standings.

BIATHLON

WORLD CUP: Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth placed 12th in the second race of the season – a 7.5-kilometer sprint in Oestersund, Sweden.

Egan cleared all 10 targets and finished 53.2 seconds behind winner Hanna Oeberg of Sweden.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Jorginho made amends for an error that led to a Manchester United goal, converting an equalizing penalty for Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in London.

• Manchester City overcame heavy snow to claim a hard-fought 2-1 victory at home against West Ham, cutting Chelsea lead in the Premier League to a single point.

Ilkay Gundogan tapped home after 33 minutes and Fernandinho added a late goal for the defending champions.

FRANCE: Lionel Messi had three assists in a 3-1 win against 10-man Saint-Etienne to help Paris Saint-Germain extend its lead atop the French League standings to 12 points, but the victory was marred by an injury to star striker Neymar.

The Brazilian forward was stretchered off in the 87th minute after twisting his ankle under an awkward challenge from Yvann Macon.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Britain, Kazakhstan and Croatia advanced to the quarterfinals by winning their groups.

Britain beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to win Group C in Innsbruck, Austria. Kazakhstan shut out Canada 3-0 to win Group B in Madrid, and Croatia defeated Hungary 2-1 to win Group D and set up a quarterfinal against host Italy in Turin.

