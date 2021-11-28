ALBURGH, Vt. — Two men are dead and a third injured following a shooting in the town of Alburgh, the Vermont State Police said Sunday.

The shooting on Cameron Drive in Alburgh was reported at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

First responders found two men dead. The third man was hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

Police have not released the identity of the people involved or the circumstances of the shooting, but there is no ongoing threat to public safety and everyone involved has been accounted for.

The names of the people who died will be released once relatives have been notified.

Autopsies will be performed on the bodies of the men who died to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Vermont State Police investigation is in its earliest stages and includes members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and troopers from the Field Force Division.

State police are also working with Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the state police.

