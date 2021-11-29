Chabad of Brunswick — a local Jewish outreach nonprofit — will light a 9-foot Hanukkah menorah outdoors at Brunswick Town Mall, on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m., during the third night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. According to Chabad of Brunswick, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, who has been leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be among those attending.

The event will also feature a mega Gelt dropped from a Brunswick fire truck, live music from Maine Mishagoyim Band, balloon twister, and Donuts and Latkes. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed.

“Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Draizy Lefkowitz from Chabad of Brunswick. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire [state of] Maine.”

The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, visit jewishbrunswick.com/chanukah2021.

