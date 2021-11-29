TORONTO — Canada has confirmed a third case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé confirmed the new case on Monday.

Canada announced Sunday it has two cases of omicron COVID-19 variant among two people who had recently visited Nigeria. The two are isolating in Ottawa. The province of Ontario is also further investigating four COVID cases to see if the are omicron.

