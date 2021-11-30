Mark Meadows, former President Trump’s White House chief of staff at the time of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the pro-Trump insurrection, committee chairman Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., said Tuesday.

“Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney,” Thompson said in a statement. “He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition.”

Thompson, in the statement, said the House committee “expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive.”

“The committee will continue to assess his degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition,” Thompson said.

Meadows was subpoenaed by the committee at the end of September and has been “engaged” with investigators to negotiate the terms of his deposition and turning over of documents. The pace of these discussions, however, caused the committee to weigh more aggressive measures against him.

This month, White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su sent a letter to Meadows’s lawyer, George Terwilliger III, notifying him that President Biden will not assert executive privilege or immunity over the documents and deposition requested by the House Select committee related to his client.

The news on Meadows comes a day after the select committee announced that it will move to hold Jeffrey Clark, a top official in the Trump Justice Department, in criminal contempt for not complying with its subpoena. Meadows’ decision to cooperate could spare him the same treatment.

Stephen K. Bannon, a former Trump adviser, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.

Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this story.

