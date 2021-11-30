On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, Joan Mary Goodwin of Wells Branch, loving wife and mother of seven, passed away at the age of 89 at Huntington Common in Kennebunk.

Joan was born in Kennebunk on June 27, 1932, to parents Granville Everett Nadeau and Mary (White) Nadeau. Joan grew up on Hall Street in Kennebunk and attended the local school system, graduating from Kennebunk High School. After high school, she studied at the Mercy Nursing School.

On March 26, 1953, Joan married Carl William Goodwin of Wells. Carl and Joan moved to Harrison, New Jersey, before returning to Maine in 1954 to run the Goodwin family farm in Wells Branch.

Joan was a member of the Wells Branch Women’s Auxiliary and Wells Branch Community League for many years. She was an active member of the Wells Branch Baptist Church, serving many roles, including teaching Sunday School for decades. Later in life, Joan attended the Narcoossee Baptist Church in Narcoossee, Florida, and finally the Village Baptist Church in Kennebunkport.

Joan and Carl started wintering in St. Cloud, Florida, in 1982, where she enjoyed playing tennis and leading Women’s Bible Study. She recently returned home to Maine full-time to live in Wells and Kennebunk.

Joan loved reading the Bible every morning, crosswords and puzzles. Generations of Goodwins could count on a seemingly never-ending supply of pies and cookies at the family farm.

Joan’s final days were spent at Huntington Common in Kennebunk. Her family would like to thank the staff for their kindness while she was in their care.

Joan was predeceased by her parents, husband Carl, and her son Alan, who died in 1957.

Joan is survived by six of her seven children and their spouses: Dwight Goodwin, Lynn and David Schmidt, Jeffrey and Leisa Goodwin, Julie and Larry Downing, Christopher Goodwin, and Caroline and Brian Lane. She has nine surviving grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Village Baptist Church in Kennebunkport. Joan will be laid to rest in the family plot at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk in the spring of 2022.

Should friends desire, donations in Joan’s memory can be made to: Trinity Coastal Comm. Church a/k/a WBBC, P.O. Box 200, Wells, ME 04090.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Joan’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

