SACO – Pamela F. Beal, 72, of Douglas Avenue, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.She was born in Saco on May 17, 1949, the daughter of Ernest and Barbara Hutcherson Pendleton. She attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1967.She spent many years as a social worker for the Department of Health and Human Services and a manager of concessions at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway. Recently, she worked with Living Innovations as a shared living provider for clients with disabilities.Pam was a musical soul, lending her voice as a singer for the Unitarian Universalist Church for over 25 years. She played French horn for the St. Louis Alumnae Band and was involved for years with productions at the City Theater Biddeford.An animal lover, Pam had a particular soft spot for horses and dogs of all shapes and sizes. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching re-runs of Gunsmoke when she had some free time. On weekends, she could frequently be found at any number of local establishments watching her son play music. She was an avid fan of Wheel of Fortune and would often spend her evenings shouting out game show answers in the comfort of her living room.Pamela is predeceased by her husband and high school sweetheart, Donald Beal, as well as her son, Andrew, and brother, Melvin.Survivors include two daughters, Erika Berardini of Old Orchard Beach, and Stephanie Beal of Saco, and a son, Krystian Beal of Saco, a sister, Candace Morin of Dayton, and two grandchildren, Eisley and Kortney, along with a beloved handful of nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco, 60 School St, Saco Saturday December 4, 2021 at 1 p.m.A private family graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with her services﻿

