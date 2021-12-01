Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday following a crash involving four vehicles in Standish, police said.

The crash was reported around 4:38 p.m. near 510 Bonny Eagle Road after a 2001 Volvo S70 driven by Tracy Reese, 46, of Westbrook, crossed the center line and struck three other vehicles, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Reese was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The first vehicle struck was a 2022 Volvo dump truck driven by Arthur Jordan, 74, of Waterboro. He was not injured.

The second vehicle was a 2013 Hyundai driven by Courtney Camire, 25, of East Waterboro. Camire and the passengers in her car, including a young child, were evaluated at the scene and released without injury.

The third vehicle struck was a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by James Myers, 67, of Lyman. Myers was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating speed and alcohol impairment as factors in the crash. The road was closed for over an hour and reopened at approximately 6 p.m.

