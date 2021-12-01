Andrew Dresner, the offensive coordinator at the University of Maine for the last three years, has been named the team’s interim head coach.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning after Nick Charlton, the Black Bears head coach for the last three years, became the offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut.

A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately, according to a news release from UMaine.

Dresner has been with the program for four years, joining as a wide receivers coach in 2018. For the last three seasons, he has been the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Black Bears, overseeing the development of quarterbacks Joe Fagnano and Derek Robertson, who both played this year in leading Maine to a 6-5 record. Robertson went 4-3 as a starter after Fagnano was injured in the second game of the season. Fagnano returned to lead Maine to wins over FBS foe Massachusetts and rival New Hampshire in the final two games.

Dresner said he appreciated the opportunity to be the interim head coach, but was focused on the task of recruiting new football players. The NCAA’s Division I football early signing period is Dec. 15-17.

“While I am grateful to the UMaine administration for having faith in me as the interim head coach, our focus remains dedicated to building on the momentum our program has created,” Dresner said in the news release. “Our staff continues to evaluate talent on the road as we search for the next generation of Black Bears. There’s a lot to be excited about with our program and it starts with the terrific nucleus of student-athletes we currently have in Orono.”

Athletic director Ken Ralph added, “I am very pleased Andrew Dresner was willing to accept the interim position. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach and strong administrator. Maine football is in great hands.”

Dresner began his coaching career in 2010 at Union College, serving his final season as offensive coordinator. He spent 2012 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, then the next three years at Merrimack College as the pass game coordinator/recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In 2017, he was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Pace University.

Charlton, who had a 14-13 record in his three seasons at Maine, released a statement Wednesday through the Maine football Twitter account in which he thanked the fans for the support he and his family received in the seven years he spent in Orono.

“Professionally I have cherished my first day as a position coach to my last day as head coach,” he said. “Personally Maria and I have been fortunate to raise three children in a state we’ll always call home. We have accomplished so much, from winning championships, to bringing the musket back to Orono, but it will always be the people that make this place special. We break every meeting, practice, or game down with Family, and that is exactly what UMaine is. Black Bear Nation is a family and always will be.”

Ralph said, “While we are sorry to see Nick leave Orono, we are happy for him to have this exciting new opportunity. We will always be grateful for what he did for our program. UConn is getting an excellent football coach.”

This story will be updated.

