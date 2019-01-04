The University of Maine filled the first opening on its football coaching staff on Friday, promoting wide receivers coach Andrew Dresner to offensive coordinator.

Dresner came to the Black Bears staff in March 2018 after a year as offensive coordinator at Pace University, a NCAA Division II program that improved its statistics in 10 offensive categories under Dresner.

Andrew Dresner coached wide receivers last fall for the UMaine football team. He was promoted Friday to offensive coordinator of the Black Bears. (University of Maine photo)

“This is something I feel really good about,” said Nick Charlton, who was named Maine’s head coach on Dec. 21 after serving as offensive coordinator for a year. “He’s a great coach, a huge asset for the program. I think he’s the best guy for the job.

“He’s a creative thinker. He brought a lot to our offense, especially in the passing game. He has a great relationship with our players. Knowing how talented our receivers are, we also have some vibrant personalties. He did a great job with them and was a mentor for them.”

Dresner graduated from Union College in 2010. He has previously coached at Worcester Polytechnic University and Merrimack College.

At Maine, he worked with several talented wide receivers, with three finishing among the Colonial Athletic Association’s top 10 in receptions.

“In 2018, we watched the offense evolve and thrive under Nick’s leadership as offensive coordinator,” Dresner said in a release. “Today I’m honored to have the chance to bring my own perspective and skills to this new role. With the influx of fresh talent and strong core of veterans, our championship team will continue to succeed under the elite coaching staff we’ve assembled and, working together, the Black Bears will undoubtedly reach new heights.”

