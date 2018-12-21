The University of Maine, as it turns out, had its next football coach lined up and ready to go.

Nick Charlton, the Black Bears’ offensive coordinator, was named the 36th head coach in program history on Friday, one day after Joe Harasymiak resigned to become a defensive assistant coach at the University of Minnesota.

“It didn’t come as a surprise so we were preparing ourselves to be ready to go,” said Ken Ralph, Maine’s Director of Athletics. “Nick interviewed with (UMaine) President (Joan) Ferrini-Mundy and myself late last night and we had further discussions today and the chancellor signed off on the hire late this afternoon.”

Charlton, who just finishined his fourth season on the Maine football staff, was a first-year offensive coordinator in 2018. Maine’s offense averaged 26.5 points per game, its best output since 2013. Running back Ramon Jefferson became the first freshman to rush for over 1,000 yards in Maine history. Sophomore quarterback Chris Ferguson threw for 2,372 yards and 22 touchdowns, which included a school record five touchdown passes in Maine’s FCS playoff win against Jacksonville State.

Charlton spent his first season at Maine as the wide receivers coach. He was the Black Bears’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017.

“Nick has a great rapport with the students. He cares about them deeply and that’s important,” Ralph said. “The second thing about Nick is he’s very organized. And the third thing has to do with the ancillary things that come with being a head coach, dealing with donors, sponsors, the media, the public. Nick is well equipped to deal with those elements.”

Harasymiak led the 2018 Black Bears to the Colonial Athletic Conference championship for the first time in five years and to the FCS semifinals for the first time in program history

This story will be updated.

