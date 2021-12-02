Anne Marie (Michaud) McHugh 1938 – 2021 MADISON, Conn. – Anne Marie (Michaud) McHugh, 83, of Madison, Conn., passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2021 surrounded by her family and loved ones after a short illness. Anne Marie was born to Patrick and Amanda Lucille (Bourgoin) Michaud on Jan. 7, 1938 and raised in Brunswick. She attended St. Johns School and Brunswick High School, graduating in 1957. After graduating high school, she left Brunswick with three of her best childhood friends, stopping in Hartford, Conn. There she met her future husband, Daniel William, with whom she raised four children. She later attended the University of Bridgeport where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She worked as an ICU nurse at YNHH and a psychiatric nurse at The Institute of Living in Hartford, then ending her career in managed care at BCBS. Anne Marie was very proud of her Acadian ancestry, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to speak her native French language or to brag about her family. She is survived by her children Daniel, Mark (Tiffanie), Steven (Kim) and Colleen (Andrew); grandchildren Daniel IV (Viviana), Gregory, Ian, Garrett, Nicolas, Ava, Jessa; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Danny V; her sister, Suzanne Emmons (Lawrence), sisters-in-law Ellen Pease and LeeAnne McHugh; several nieces and nephews; and her best friends Agnes, Shirley, Judy and Yael. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Daniel W. McHugh Jr.; and sister, Patricia Graham. We would like to thank the staff at Apple Rehab Old Saybrook, Middlesex Hospital comfort care unit and Middlesex Hospital Hospice Home care for the kindness and compassion shown to mom and our family during the final days of her life. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at St. Gabriel Church, 26 Broadway, Milford, Conn. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, Conn. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations in her memory be made to Shriners Children’s Hospitals at https://lovetotherescue.org/memorial-gifts/ or Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Processing Center P.O. Box 947765 Atlanta, GA 30394

