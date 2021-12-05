WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has committed to taking action to address anti-Muslim remarks Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert made suggesting that Rep. Ilhan Omar posed a threat of terrorist violence, the Minnesota Democrat said Sunday.

Pelosi made a “promise to me that she will take care of this, and I believe her,” Omar, one of three Muslims in Congress, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Omar, D-Minn., said she wants Boebert, a Republican, stripped of her committee assignments over the incident at a town hall event last month, where Boebert called Omar a member of the “Jihad Squad” and joked that she could be a terrorist.

“I think it’s important for us to say this kind of language, this kind of hate, cannot be condoned by the House of Representatives,” Omar said.

Boebert late last month tweeted an apology to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment” and offered to call Omar. The phone call between went poorly, with Omar saying her fellow representative had declined to apologize in person, and Boebert claiming that Omar hung up on her.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday he would not further sanction Boebert, noting her Twitter apology and controversial remarks made previously by Democratic members of Congress.

The House previously voted to strip Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments for supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory and backing comments encouraging violence against Democratic officials. Last month, the House passed a resolution imposing the same punishment on Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, after he posted an anime video to his social media accounts depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat.

