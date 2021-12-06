The Falmouth Planning Board should sponsor a naming contest for the two edifices that now loom above Route 1 from the extreme edge of the Falmouth Shopping Center.
And I should like to submit the first entry. I propose “The Thumbs.” This name would be the short version of the longer “The Sore Thumbs,” or the even longer “The Thumbs in the Eyes” – of all the Falmouthites who thought the millions of dollars appropriated for the beautification of Route 1 was money well spent.
Gerald Caruso
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Small Pennsylvania company behind serious accusations against CMP parent
-
Nation & World
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps
-
Nation & World
A former sailor who is now 101 returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost
-
Nation & World
Feds close Emmett Till investigation; no new charges
-
Business
Regulators watch lawsuits between CMP’s parent company and contractor that accused it of fraud