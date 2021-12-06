The Falmouth Planning Board should sponsor a naming contest for the two edifices that now loom above Route 1 from the extreme edge of the Falmouth Shopping Center.

And I should like to submit the first entry. I propose “The Thumbs.” This name would be the short version of the longer “The Sore Thumbs,” or the even longer “The Thumbs in the Eyes” – of all the Falmouthites who thought the millions of dollars appropriated for the beautification of Route 1 was money well spent.

Gerald Caruso

Falmouth

